Tampa Bay Buccaneers competing with Cleveland Browns for coaches and coordinators

The Cleveland Browns keep marching on in their latest head coach search, three weeks after firing Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns need to keep moving along with their interview process as other NFL teams -- not just the other five teams that are also looking to fill their head coach vacancy -- are also in need of coaches for their respective staffs.

For instance, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have set up an interview with current Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher for their offensive coordinator opening. Pitcher was one of the first outside candidates interviewed by the Browns in their quest to find a successor for Stefanski.

Although a move to the Buccaneers qualifies as a lateral move, the Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has reportedly allowed it if it entails the opportunity to call plays, something Pitcher doesn’t do in Cincy.

Pitcher started his NFL coaching career with the Bengals, and stayed on with the franchise since then. He began as an offensive assistant in 2016, working his way up the ladder to assistant quarterbacks coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

At the moment, Cleveland has still not set up a second interview for Pitcher.

Pitcher is not the only coaching candidate with overlapping interest from the Browns and Buccaneers. Former offensive coordinator Todd Monken has interviewed once for the head coaching gig in Cleveland, and has already scheduled a second interview. He has also interviewed for the offensive coordinator position in Tampa Bay, another role he once held in the past.

Likewise, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has also spoken with both teams. As is the case with Monken, McDaniel -- a former Browns wide receiver coach -- has also received consideration for a second interview in Cleveland. McDaniel was dismissed as the head coach in Miami three days after Cleveland got rid of Stefanski.

To date, the Browns have programmed second interviews with the following candidates: defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz (completed), Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, McDaniel and Monken.

With the Rams headed to the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Browns will have to wait until after the game is played to interview Scheelhaase a second time.

On the flipside, Stefanski didn’t have to wait too long to find a new job, agreeing to become the new head coach for the Atlanta Falcons three days ago.