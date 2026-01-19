Browns will have to wait another week for coaching candidate's second interview

With the NFL Divisional round in the books, the winners may actually cause the Browns to wait another week in their head coaching search.

The Cleveland Browns announced a list of candidates to meet for their second interviews earlier this week and as it turns out, one of those coaches may be too busy to meet for a bit longer.

With the Los Angeles Rams advancing to the NFC Championship game, the Browns will have to wait at least another week before getting the chance for a second round interview with their passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase in person.

Scheelhaase has taken a unique path to becoming a real candidate for several head coaching jobs. He is the only candidate left for Cleveland that has never held an offensive or defensive coordinator position.

Instead, he started his career as an offensive assistant and a passing game coach. He was promoted to passing game coordinator this season, where he led veteran Mathew Stafford to one of his best seasons ever.

Stafford, who is 37 years old, may win his first MVP award based on how dominant the Rams passing game was this season. Scheelhaase also managed to further develop star wideout Puka Nacua, as well as give Davante Adams his best season in several years.

Stafford threw for 4,707 yards this year, as well as 46 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions. The Rams earned the NFC’s fifth seed, playing in the league’s toughest division.

In two playoff games so far, the Rams have thrown for 562 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. They haven’t been incredible numbers, but against some of the league’s top teams, it’s been enough to keep winning games.

That kind of production has made Scheelhaase an interesting prospect for every team looking for a head coach.

Who else is in the running for Browns head coach?

The Browns have a handful of candidates they will be able to interview this week. The first will be defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who is currently considered the favorite of the job.

They will also meet with Todd Monken, who many thought would go to the New York Giants to work under John Harbaugh. Monken previously worked with Harbaugh as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel landed a second interview on Wednesday. Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski also received an interview, but no date for the interview has been announced yet.

It’s possible Scheelhaase never gets his second interview if Cleveland wants to move fast. Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns could look to hire a coach as soon as this week. However, the Rams continued success in the post season could easily be enough motivation for the Browns to wait for one more talk with Scheelhaase.