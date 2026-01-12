Get to know all 12 Cleveland Browns head coach candidates

The search for the Cleveland Browns’ next head coach is underway, and the list of known candidates is wildly varied.

To date, a dozen coaches have sparked interest in Cleveland to replace Kevin Stefanski.

These are the 12 candidates that are either set to interview with the Cleveland Browns for their head coaching vacancy, or have already interviewed, in alphabetical order:

Joe Brady, Bills’ offensive coordinator

His work with 2024 league MVP Josh Allen in recent years, and his lone season as passing game coordinator for 2019 National Champion LSU, are his calling cards. Been Bills’ OC since 2024 after an interim tag the year before. Was OC for Carolina before that. Buffalo ranked fourth in total yards allowed, first in rushing yards allowed, and tied for fourth in scoring this year.

Aden Durde, Seahawks’ defensive coordinator

First British-born DC in league history, Durde has led Seattle’s D since 2024, his only experience in this role. Seattle finished sixth in takeaways, sixth in total yards allowed, 10th in passing yards allowed, third in rushing yards allowed, but most importantly, first in points allowed. Has already interviewed with the Browns.

Jeff Hafley, Packers’ defensive coordinator

Spent two seasons coaching the Browns DBs in 2014 and 2015, and has been Packers’ DC since 2023. Before that, he spent from 2020 to 2023 as head coach for Boston College.

John Harbaugh, former Ravens’ head coach

By far the most accomplished name on the list, Harbaugh led the Ravens to win Super Bowl XLVII. During his 18-year tenure in Baltimore, the Ravens collected six AFC North titles, 12 postseason berths, and four AFC Championship appearances. Coach of the Year in 2019, famously grew up a Browns fan.

Mike McDaniel, former Dolphins’ head coach

Part of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, McDaniel worked under him in Houston, Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta and San Francisco. Lauded for drawing up creative play concepts, his Dolphins’ teams -- 2022 to 2025 -- put an emphasis on speed.

Jesse Minter, Chargers’ defensive coordinator

Chargers’ DC since 2024, Minter worked under Harbaugh in Baltimore from 2017 to 2020. Bolts’ D finished fifth in total yards allowed, fifth in passing yards allowed, eighth in rushing yards allowed, tied seventh in takeaways, tied 10th in sacks, and ninth in points allowed per game.

Todd Monken, Ravens’ offensive coordinator

Another coach who’s already spent time in Cleveland, Monken was Browns’ OC for one disaster of a season in 2019 under then-head coach Freddie Kinchens. Revalued his stock with three seasons at Georgia, serving as Ravens’ OC since 2023. Monken has already interviewed in Cleveland.

Dan Pitcher, Bengals’ offensive coordinator

All of Pitcher’s experience as an NFL coach has come in Cincinnati where he started as offensive assistant in 2016, moving up the ranks to OC in 2024. Worked closely with star quarterback Joe Burrow during this time. Cincy has yet to play postseason with him guiding the offense, and Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor is in charge of playcalling, making him a surprising candidate. His interview in Cleveland has been completed.

Tommy Rees, Browns’ offensive coordinator

The first candidate interviewed by the club during this cycle, Rees was hired by Stefanski as pass game specialist & tight ends coach in 2024, and promoted to OC after the dismissal of Ken Dorsey. Took over playcalling duties in Week 10 right after the bye, including Cleveland’s three wins with Shedeur Sanders as the starter.

Nathan Scheelhaase, Rams’ passing game coordinator

Made the jump to the pros in 2024 as offensive assistant and passing game specialist before being promoted to passing game coordinator. Previously spent a decade coaching at Illinois and Iowa State. Rams led NFL in total yards per game, passing yards per game, and points per game this year.

Jim Schwartz, Browns’ defensive coordinator

Interviewed the same day as Rees, Schwartz has been guiding Cleveland’s defense since 2023. Started in the NFL as a personnel scout in 1993 with the Browns. Has head coaching experience, leading Detroit from 2009 to 2013. Browns’ D finished third in sacks, fourth in total yards allowed and third in passing yards allowed, and Schwartz already has the support of several leaders in the locker room.

Chris Shula, Rams’ defensive coordinator

A grandson of the late great Don Shula, he’s been in charge of the Rams D since 2024. Rose through the ranks in L.A. after joining the club in 2017 as assistant linebackers coach. Rams finished tied seventh in sacks, fifth in takeaways, and 10th in points allowed.