Best Team Fits for Tom Brady Heading Into 2023 Season

Just like last season, the questions surrounding Tom Brady's future continue to loom large. Especially in Tampa Bay.

There's no question that retirement remains a very realistic possibility for the 45-year-old quarterback. Having already signed a mammoth, 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to become their next in-game TV analyst, it's not like retirement wouldn't have its perks, both financial and otherwise.

But Tom Brady is also one of the fiercest competitors we've ever seen in the history of professional sports. And after his first losing season in the NFL, compounded by an embarrassing playoff defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, it's fair to assume that Brady may not be interested in going out like that.

So let's consider, under the assumption that Tom Brady will continue to play football for at least one more season, what his best options are.

1. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, the San Francisco 49ers are one of the most well-rounded teams we've seen in quite some time. They're also led by a head coach, Kyle Shanahan, who is one of the most gifted offensive minds in the game. I recognize that San Francisco's current quarterback, Brock Purdy, is 8-0 as a starter heading into the team's NFC Championship game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

So the question is, even if he wanted to go there, would the 49ers have any interest in signing Tom Brady? I'm not so sure. With the emergence of Purdy, combined with the significant draft capital used to select Trey Lance 3rd overall in 2021, it's fair to assume that San Francisco would be more than happy to enter next season with two very talented quarterbacks — one who already has valuable playoff experience — on rookie contracts.

But if Purdy's inexperience shows up in this NFC Championship game, and the 49ers get rolled by the Eagles, the lack of big-game experience at the quarterback position could emerge as a major concern for Shanahan, and GM, John Lynch. Especially with so much talent everywhere else. In that scenario, if they were to pursue (and ultimately sign) Tom Brady, they could do so on a 1-year contract, while still having Lance and Purdy in the fold, with the opportunity to learn from the greatest of all time.

Although he grew up within a half hour of Levi's stadium and has childhood nostalgia connecting him to the 9ers, the fact that Brady's children are all located along the East Coast makes the possibility of him moving to San Francisco, even for a season, a long shot. But should the opportunity be available to him, I think it's obvious that it would provide the clearest path for him to win one last Super Bowl, and ride off into the sunset shortly thereafter.

2. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The 2022 season was a disaster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There's no other way to put it. But if you view Brady's (and the Buccaneers') performance during his three seasons there, the results speak for themselves. A Superbowl victory (2020), a narrow loss in the divisional round to the eventual Super Bowl champs (2021), and a first-round playoff exit (2022).

Three seasons, three playoff appearances, and a Lombardi trophy.

So even though 2022 left a very bitter taste in the mouths of Tom Brady, the Buccaneers, and their fan base, when viewed in totality, it's been a very successful three seasons for Brady as a Buccaneer. There's also the continuity factor, which is a big one. Brady is extremely familiar with the core of this roster. Especially the wide receivers and offensive linemen, who represent the teammates that Brady depends on most when he's on the field. He's also got a tremendous relationship with ownership, the front office, and by all accounts, his head coach, Todd Bowles.

With a new offensive coordinator in place, and a commitment from Tom Brady to return, there's no question that Jason Licht would be willing to go all-in to reinforce this roster for one last kick at the can. By retaining players like Lavonte David and Jamel Dean, and moving on from some others (Donovan Smith maybe?), the Buccaneers have the core pieces of a winning football team already in place. Throw in the fact that they play in the NFC South, where every other team in the division is in some form of a rebuild, and it's not hard to envision this team cruising to the postseason.

3. MIAMI DOLPHINS

We know Tom Brady has a strong relationship with Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross. After all, Ross tried to lure Brady in tandem with Sean Payton last offseason. And even though the Dolphins having since secured a head coach they're very comfortable with Mike McDaniel, that doesn't mean they're completely sold on their quarterback situation. Tua Tagovailoa's concussion issues were well documented this season (just not by the Dolphins), and despite the public vote of confidence in him being their quarterback to start next season, it's borderline delusional to assume his health is something they can rely on. Despite the vote of confidence in Tua from GM, Chris Grier, I have trouble believing the Miami Dolphins wouldn't jump at the opportunity to sign Tom Brady, should he express a desire to join them this offseason.

Football-wise, it's a great fit. The Dolphins have the fastest pair of receivers in the NFL in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They have a much improved offensive line, following the acquisition of franchise left tackle, Terron Armstead. They have enough talent on defense, with established players like Bradley Chubb (DE) and Xavian Howard (CB), to complement the emerging stars on the roster, such as Jevon Holland (S), and Jaelan Phillips (DE). They also have a creative, offensive-minded head coach.

All that was stopping the Dolphins from making a serious push this season was consistent play (and health) from the quarterback position. Tom Brady is one of the most durable players in the league, and after spending a season in Tampa where explosive plays were few and far between, I'm sure he'd be licking his chops with Hill and Waddle lined up on either side of him.

4. NEW YORK JETS

The New York Jets recently shocked the football world by hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. After such a horrendous one-and-done season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, I think most observers felt as though Hackett's appeal as an offensive coordinator would need some time to repair itself. Apparently not. Since the hiring was announced, many people have connected the dots and assumed that this is part of the Jets' master plan to make a trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers to reunite him with his good friend, and former OC with the Packers.

It's a reasonable assumption to make, especially considering how impressive the turnaround was for the Jets this past season. There's plenty of reason to believe that Aaron Rodgers would be enticed to approve a trade to New York, based on the quality of young talent on the roster, and of course, the familiarity with their new OC. The Jets have a dynamic young defense and some really impressive playmakers on offense. General Manager, Joe Douglas, hit a grand slam in last year's draft, selecting three players worthy of Rookie of the Year consideration in Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall.

It's important to remember though, Aaron Rodgers signed a 3-year, $150 million contract last offseason. If you ask me, he's still very good. But he's also very expensive. It would likely require a significant package to acquire Rodgers and a massive amount of money for a 39-year-old quarterback coming off a down year.

We know the Jets are interested in bringing in a veteran quarterback to help fortify their offense. Tom Brady, notorious for signing team-friendly deals, would involve much less financial risk than Rodgers while providing a really solid option for them to explore their ceiling as currently constructed. With a good defense, a solid offensive line, and a dynamic group of young skill-position players, there's no doubt that the Jets would provide Tom Brady with a solid opportunity to succeed in 2023.

