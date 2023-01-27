New Surprising Candidate Emerges in Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator Search

During his career, Shea Tierney has worked with some very innovative coaches, and helped to develop some very talented quarterbacks.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already conducted interviews with Jim Bob Cooter, Klint Kubiak, and Keenan McCardell for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The process is far from finished though, and a new candidate has entered the conversation.

First reported by Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network, the Buccaneers plan to interview Shea Tierney for the role of Offensive Coordinator.

Tierney, 36 years old, is currently employed by the New York Giants as their quarterbacks coach. Coming off a season that saw Daniel Jones improve in every possible category, his first working with Tierney and head coach, Brian Daboll, it's fair to say that Tierney has experienced success in terms of getting the most out of the quarterbacks he's worked with.

Prior to joining Daboll in New York, Tierney was the assistant quarterbacks coach for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

In Buffalo, Tierney played a significant role in the development of Josh Allen's immense potential. Working closely with Tierney in 2020, Allen set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,544), passing touchdowns (37), total touchdowns (46), completions (396), completion percentage (69.2), passer rating (107.2), 300-yard games (8). Allen went on to finish 2nd in MVP voting.

A lot of Allen's success has rightfully been attributed to Brian Daboll's influence, but the fact that Daboll made sure to bring Tierney with him to New York, speaks to his belief in the young coach's value.

Tierney has an impressive background in terms of working with top-tier coaches. He spent time working with Nick Saban at Alabama, as an offensive analyst. He also spent time with Chip Kelly prior to that, working for the Eagles from 2013-2015.

It's clear, based on his resume, that Tierney has worked with some really innovative coaches, and had a first-hand role in helping to develop some very talented quarterbacks.

We'll soon find out whether or not that experience can translate into a successful interview.

