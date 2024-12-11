New Buccaneers Linebacker Chooses Familiar Number
What do current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Deion Jones and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White have in common? They both went to LSU, and now, they've both worn No. 45 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs had their first practice of the week on Wednesday ahead of their Week 15 game with the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Bucs brought in Jones to shore up their linebacker depth with linebackers K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell down with injuries. Naturally, Jones was at practice, and when he was, he was donning the No. 45, which he wore with the Atlanta Falcons during his tenure with them.
Since both players went to LSU, it's likely that this wasn't intended as a slight of any kind, of course. The two are close from their shared connection at LSU, and Jason Licht certainly likes signing linebackers who played there — Jones and White join Kwon Alexander, Kevin Minter and Kendall Beckwith as LSU linebackers Licht has brought on board.
It's unlikely Jones gets any meaningful playing time against the Los Angeles Chargers, having been here for a week, but the Bucs will travel to California to play them nevertheless at 4:25 p.m. EST.
