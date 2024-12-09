3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 28-13 Win Over The Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers love to do things the hard way. After narrowly winning a game that needed overtime last week, the Bucs let the Raiders hang around too close for comfort for too long before sealing the deal on Sunday. After jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead, the Bucs let the Raiders creep back into the game before eventually putting the game away after a stagnant two quarters.
However, with the win, the Bucs are finally back over .500 at 7-6, and thanks to the Vikings who handled their business against the Falcons, are back on top in the NFC South division. See who shined and who struggled in the Bucs 28-13 win over the Raiders.
3 Up
RB Rachaad White
White got off to a strong start, scoring a touchdown on the Bucs' second drive of the game. He finished the day rushing for 90 yards, adding a late score in the fourth quarter to build on the Bucs lead after a stagnant two quarters. White was also involved in the receiving game, reeling in two receptions for 19 yards, including a five-yard score. Tasked with toting the rock with Bucky Irving ruled out during the game with a back injury, White stepped up and will likely find himself a candidate for Angry Runs after a nasty stiff arm to corner Decamerion Richardson.
LB Lavonte David
Vintage Lavonte was out on Sunday as he played a pivotal role in the Bucs' win over the Raiders. His first big play of the day came on a sack of Aidan O'Connell on third down on Las Vegas' opening drive, dropping him for a loss of ten yards. In the second quarter, he recovered a fumbled snap to give the ball back after they had just turned the ball over and was a key part of limiting Brock Bowers to just 49 yards receiving.
S Tykee Smith
Smith returned for his first game since Week 9 and was a huge factor in the Bucs win. He finished the day with three tackles, but it was a drive-ending interception that was the highlight of the day for the rookie safety. He was charged with helping to stop rookie tight end Brock Bowers and did his part, holding the electric player to just three receptions and 49 yards on five targets — one of which he made his interception on.
3 Down
QB Baker Mayfield
It was not a good day for Baker Mayfield on Sunday against the Raiders. He was erratic with the ball, held onto it for too long and just couldn't find rhythm in the passing game. He had two interceptions and was sacked four times including a strip sack. He missed open receivers, danced in the pocket allowing pressure to reach him and didn't progress thoroughly through his reads. However, when it mattered most, he did come through in the fourth quarter, but his erratic play could've cost the Bucs big time.
Offensive Line
It was not a great game for the offensive line despite the running game totaling 152 yards on the ground. While they opened some holes for some big runs, they routinely struggled to get solid push in the run game. In pass protection, it was much of the same story. The Raiders dialed up a gameplan that the Bucs linemen struggled to defend allowing multiple pressures on the day. And while some of the pressures were a result of Mayfield holding onto the ball too long, it was not the outing we've come to expect from the line in recent weeks.
Third Down Efficiency
The Buccaneers once again struggled to sustain drives, going a paltry 5-12 on third down. For the second week in a row, the Bucs dropped the ball on the pivotal down, allowing the Raiders to crawl back into the game in the second quarter and hang around until they finally broke through finding ways to score in the fourth quarter. While it was enough for a win this week, against a team like the Los Angeles Chargers and in the playoffs teams will make them pay if they can't keep drives going on the field.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Beat Raiders 28-13, Take First Place in NFC South
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Raiders
• Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Raiders
• Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs Raiders
• Buccaneers Coach Liam Coen Unbothered by Lack of Deep Ball Success