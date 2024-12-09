Buccaneers Don NFC South Crown For First Time Since Week 5
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back on top — for now.
It's been a while, but after Sunday's 28-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kings of the NFC South once again. They stand at a 7-6 record, and after the Atlanta Falcons dropped their game against the Minnesota Vikings 41-21, the Bucs hold sole possession of the NFC South as the only team in the division that currently boasts a winning record.
The New Orleans Saints defeated the New York Giants 14-11 to move to 5-8, while the Panthers dropped yet another close game to the Philadelphia Eagles 22-16. Check out the full NFC South standings here below, with the Buccaneers on top:
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Strk.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7
6
0
.538
363
309
3-4
4-2
W3
Atlanta Falcons
6
7
0
.462
278
333
3-4
3-3
L4
New Orleans Saints
5
8
0
.385
290
292
3-4
2-4
W1
Carolina Panthers
3
10
0
.231
233
388
2-5
1-5
L3
This, of course, doesn't mean the Buccaneers can rest. The Atlanta Falcons hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bucs after sweeping them in the regular season, so the Bucs will have to continue to win games during this back stretch — and that means trying to beat the tough Los Angeles Chargers on the road this weekend at SoFi Stadium.
The Atlanta Falcons will have a chance to regain the NFC South crown by playing the Las Vegas Raiders themselves next week in Week 15. The New Orleans Saints will have a tough matchup against the Washington Commanders, while the Carolina Panthers will go head-to-head with the Dallas Cowboys.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Beat Raiders 28-13, Take First Place in NFC South
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
