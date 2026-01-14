Rachaad White gets honest about relationship with Bucs' Bucky Irving

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense was expected to be one of the best in the league entering the 2025 season, having been a top-five unit in 2024. Unfortunately, things didn't pan out that way.

Under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, who has since been let go from his position, the skill players were unable to utilize their strengths, Baker Mayfield experienced a drastic dip in his production and the running game was inconsistent.

An obvious change is needed for the Bucs' offense, and one of those areas that will see change this offseason is the running back room. With Rachaad White and Sean Tucker likely on the outs, the Bucs must solidify the room behind Bucky Irving. It's unknown the direction the new Bucs OC will want to take here, but when discussing potential suitors for the role on the Loose Cannons Podcast, White spoke about his relationship with Irving.

Rachaad White discusses relationship with Bucky Irving

"I'm just gonna be honest. And obviously, how I'm advocating for him is too, because I'm rooting for Buck, obviously," White said. "Regardless of what people want to say, right? 'Oh, they don't like each other. Oh, he's mad at Buck because this.' Nah, I really want Bucky to be great and have a great career, just to be honest with you."

The so-called rift between White and Irving is seemingly non-existent according to the soon-to-be free agent, but it originated from the latter taking over starting running back duties just a season ago.

The two have both publicly said in the past that they have a great relationship, so it's hard to understand the notion that the two aren't pulling for the other to be successful. White has now cleared that up, again, but it's also worth noting that his frustration over lack of snaps and playing time is warranted.

Under Liam Coen, both White and Irving saw more split carries with equal success, but in 2025 under Grizzard, both saw their efforts halted, either due to injury or play calling. But perhaps the biggest flaw here is that the Bucs continuously said they would ride the hot hand, but would then not do so.

White's frustration is clearly more about his role within the offense rather than any disdain towards his running mate in the backfield. Irving is now entrenched as the lead back in Tampa, and with how things have unfolded, mixed in with his recent run of social media posts, it does not appear that White will be retained this offseason as he enters free agency.

With White more likely than not heading elsewhere, the Bucs will have their work cut out for them in finding a change-of-pace back to supplement Irving in the backfield and should have their eyes peeled for guys like Tyler Allgeier and Kenneth Walker III.

