Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Tykee Smith After Bucs' First INT Since Week 6
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now control their own destiny in the NFC South. This comes after their recent 28-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. They are now 7-6 with a one-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Buccaneers scored four touchdowns, with three of those coming from Baker Mayfield passes. He posted 295 yards while completing 18 of his 29 passes, though he added two interceptions to his three touchdowns.
Rachaad White added two touchdown scores to his 90 rushing-yard performance as well. One of those was on the ground, with the other coming on a reception. Jalen McMillan caught a pair of touchdown passes himself.
One big play that helped swing the game was Tampa Bay's first interception in eight weeks. Their last interceptions came in Week 6, that was until Tykee Smith intercepted Aidan O'Connell. Smith didn't only come away with a takeaway, but he was crucial in the Buccaneers slowing down Raiders star rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
Bowers had three catches for 49 yards on five targets, and he's capable of much more and even changing the game.
After the game, Buccaneers fans were all saying the same thing about Smith.
"What i saw from this game is tykee smith is a reliable piece for the secondary," one fan said.
"Tykee Smith best nickel in football," one fan claimed.
"Nobody’s talking about Tykee Smith and how he’s had [lock emoji] on Bowers all day! The kid is nice," another fan stated.
"What a play by Tykee Smith. The Bucs have certainly missed him. Raiders chew up over 10 minutes with 16 plays and come away with zero points. Bucs' offense has to extend the lead now with a long drive of their own and get themselves back on track," another fan said.
