Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one big concern at training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting training camp, but not everything is roses and rainbows.
The Buccaneers are still dealing with some depth issues going into the start of the season and there are some issues that could plague the team in the long run.
ESPN insider Mike Clay is still concerned about the team's pass rushers going into the upcoming season.
READ MORE: Florida Gators' 449-pound rookie gets tough update before Bucs training camp
Buccaneers have pass rusher issues
"The Bucs' roster is pretty solid and balanced so I'm being picky, but edge rusher continues to be the largest concern," Clay wrote.
"Yaya Diaby played well in a hefty 808 snaps last season, though he was limited to 4.5 sacks (the Bucs' current group totaled 11.0 sacks in 2024). Perhaps the Bucs can get newcomer Haason Reddick back on track, but that's no sure thing after a down season (1.0 sack in 10 games) and in his age-30 campaign. A bright spot is that youngsters Chris Braswell, David Walker and Elijah Roberts all offer potential."
The Bucs have a lot of talent across the board, but there has to be a weak spot. For the Buccaneers, it could easily be the pass rush position.
Tampa has reason to get better at the position, but it remains to be seen if the upgrades will live up to its potential.
If the Buccaneers can find a way to get an improved pass rush corps, they could cruise through the NFC South and make it to the postseason for a sixth season in a row.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame signs rookie deal
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Where does the Buccaneers' skill position stack rank amongst the rest of the NFL?
• Buccaneers rookie receives awesome news from Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders
• Buccaneers pick All-Pro Patriots WR in latest NFL redraft
• Could Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be ready for another contract extension?