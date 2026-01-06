Buccaneers' Yaya Diaby calls out teammates after disappointing season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2025 season was a massive disappointment.

Even when you consider the unprecedented amount of injuries to key players, the reality is that once the Buccaneers finally got healthier, with the schedule lightening up significantly at the same time, the Bucs played their worst football of the year.

Does that mean every member of the team was a disappointment this season? Certainly not. Among the more reliable players for the Bucs this season was fourth-year edge rusher, Yaya Diaby.

Yaya Diaby played well in 2025

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) reacts in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Although Diaby’s seven sacks on the season certainly won’t raise any eyebrows, when you look under the hood, it becomes quite clear that he performed well above league average. Diaby finished the year ranked 14th among all edge rushers in pass rush win rate (ESPN), 23rd in pass rush grade (PFF), and 17th in hurries (FOX).

"He was clearly our best pass rusher up front," head coach Todd Bowles said of Diaby Monday. "I thought he had a heck of a season, especially in the second half of the season. He was one of our best players. He plays hard, he plays with a lot of energy, and we just have to help him out with the other guys up front.”

There’s no question that Yaya Diaby proved to be a dependable leader with his actions on the field this year. But on Monday, Diaby questioned whether or not other players on the team played to standard.

Diaby calls out teammates

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) walks off the field during halftime against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On Monday, with the 2025 regular season officially in his rearview mirror, Diaby spoke with the media for one last time and provided some interesting remarks regarding the need for certain players to fully ‘buy in’ to Todd Bowles’ defense.

“The [defensive] scheme is a lot for certain guys. And if this is a lot for you, and this is your job, you shouldn’t be here,” Diaby said. “It’s not going to be easy everywhere you go. Coach Bowles put us in positions to be successful, and if you’re not bought in, like I said, you shouldn’t be here.”

More from YaYa: "The (defensive) scheme is a lot for certain guys and if this is a lot for you and this is your job, you shouldn't be here. It's not going to be easy everywhere you go. Coach Bowles put us in positions to be successful and if you're not bought in, like I said, you… https://t.co/Mr2ED11OYy pic.twitter.com/FTmEJ1V4aj — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 5, 2026

Diaby also spoke about his eagerness to take on a more vocal leadership role next season.

"I'm going to talk and tell guys how it is," Diaby said. "If they like it, they like it. If they don't, I don't really care."

Based on the general sentiment among the fanbase in Tampa Bay, these comments from a young, emerging player are more than likely going to be well received.

READ MORE: Buccaneers running back hints he's moving on in 2026

But there is plenty of truth to the old phrase 'If you talk the talk, you've got to walk the walk'. So hopefully, Diaby will continue to ascend toward stardom next season, because his newfound voice in the locker room will only carry as much weight as his performance does on the field.

READ MORE: Grading Buccaneers players and coaches after big win over Panthers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• 5 Buccaneers players who could be playing their last game in Tampa Bay

• Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs explains viral sideline video with Bucky Irving

• ESPN insider reveals Buccaneers could make offensive coaching change this offseason

• Todd Bowles speaks on potential last game of Buccaneers legend Lavonte David