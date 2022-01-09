Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached the end of the 2021 season. The NFC South champs get to close out the season in front of their home crowd against a division rival in the Panthers, which is a pretty sweet deal considering they are coming off back-to-back road games. A win on Sunday com

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, FL.

When: Sunday, Jan. 9 at 4:25 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 9.5-point favorites over the Panthers. The over/under is set at 41.5.

Series history: Tampa Bay is 24-18 all-time against Carolina. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers by a score of 32-6 when the teams last met in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

Important stories

The rundown

It's probably safe to assume the Bucs are more than eager to play this game after the hellacious week they endured.

At the same time, this is the NFL. No one is going to feel sorry for them. Especially the Panthers.

But the Bucs should be able to take care of business without Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Jason Pierre-Paul, and the recently-departed Antonio Brown. Carolina has way too many issues on offense, mainly at quarterback, to really pull any kind of upset.

However, Carolina does have a good enough defense to keep things interesting if the Bucs allow them to.

Carolina won't lay down for this game by any means, but it won't be able to avoid the seven-game losing streak its facing this weekend in Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are simply the better team and as long as they play like it they will win this game going away.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis.