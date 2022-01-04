Buccaneers Remove WR Jaelon Darden From the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that rookie receiver Jaelon Darden has been removed from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The fourth-round draft pick tested positive for COVID-19 the Thursday before the Bucs were set to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Tampa Bay now has one player left on the reserve/COVID-19 list and that's punter Bradley Pinion.

Darden is a few rungs down the ladder when it comes to the pecking order in the receiver room, but he was the team's primary kick returner and punt returner before he was forced to sit out the last two games. Veteran running back Kenjon Barner, who is currently on the Bucs' practice squad, took over Darden's return duties. Barner returned six punts for 47-yards with a long of 20, which comes out to 7.8 yards per return. Darden has returned 18 punts for 138-yards and 15 kicks for 284-yards, which averages out to 7.7 yards and 18.9 yards per return, respectively.

But where Darden might really come in handy over the next few weeks is at receiver. He hasn't done too much in that area so far, but a lot has changed in terms of the Bucs' hierarchy at the position. Chris Godwin's season is over and Antonio Brown is no longer a part of the team, so, there is an opportunity to be had if Darden can seize it.

Darden has six receptions for 43-yards on the year.

