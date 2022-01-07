Zebra Report: Analyzing Week 18's Officiating Crew for Buccaneers-Panthers

Welcome to AllBucs' Zebra Report, which is a new, weekly post dedicated to analyzing the officiating crew that will be determining calls for the upcoming Bucs matchup. We will take a look at the week's specific crew and break down how often they make certain calls and where that ranks among their officiating brethren. Then, we'll compare that to how often the Bucs make the aforementioned mistakes and where they rank among the other NFL teams.

All data and statistics come from nflpenalties.com.

This week, the Buccaneers get to put up with Tony Corrente's crew when they host the Panthers in Raymond James Stadium for the season finale.

Corrente made all kinds of headlines earlier in the year when he flagged Bears linebacker for a very questionable taunting penalty and then appeared to bump into Marsh as the linebacker was heading toward the sideline. The call was a big reason why the Steelers were able to come back and win the game. And obviously, the situation made a whole lot of people mad.

He also collapsed on his own during the Week 17 Lions-Seahawks matchup and went to the locker room before returning, so let's hope he's OK health-wise for this game.

So, there's that. But what trends have Corrente and Co. established for themselves in 2021?

Corrente's crew has appeared in 15 games in 2021 and have thrown a grand total of 166 flags, which is good for 11.07 penalties called per game. Both amounts are the fourth-lowest out of the 17 total crews.

The chart below breaks down the amount of calls per specific penalty. Higher rankings mean more of that type of penalty/penalty yardage while lower rankings mean less:

Type Of Penalty Called Total Penalties Called Rank (out of 17) Total Penalty Yards Rank (out of 17) Penalties Called Per Game Rank (out of 17) Offensive Holding 37 9th 355 8th 2.47 t-8th False Start 33 t-8th 162 t-7th 2.20 t-8th Defensive Pass Interference 14 14th 245 13th 0.93 t-12th Defensive Offside 7 t-11th 35 t-11th 0.47 t-11th Defensive Holding 11 t-5th 47 7th 0.73 t-5th Unnecessary Roughness 2 17th 28 17th 0.13 17th Roughing The Passer 8 t-9th 106 10th 0.53 t-9th Illegal Use Of Hands 3 t-13th 20 13th 0.20 t-13th Neutral Zone Infraction 4 t-13th 29 t-8th 0.27 t-13th

As you can see, Corrente's crew rank mostly mid-pack or below-average when it comes to throwing these specific flags. The highest amount is defensive holding, where the crew ranks 5th out of 17.

And this chart shows where the Bucs rank when it comes to the same criteria:

Type Of Penalty Committed Total Penalties Committed Rank (out of 32) Yards Lost Rank (out of 32) Total Penalties Committed Per Game Rank (out of 32) Offensive Holding 15 t-26th 150 25th 0.94 t-26th False Start 16 t-17th 79 t-19th 1.00 t-17th Defensive Pass Interference 14 2nd 255 2nd 0.88 2nd Defensive Offside 9 t-1st 46 1st 0.56 t-1st Defensive Holding 6 t-6th 25 t-9th 0.38 t-6th Unnecessary Roughness 3 t-20th 44 t-24th 0.19 t-20th Roughing The Passer 5 t-10th 38 t-21st 0.31 t-10th Illegal Use Of Hands 1 t-21st 9 t-22nd 0.06 t-21st Neutral Zone Infraction 7 t-1st 35 t-1st 0.44 t-1st

The two key takeaway from the charts regard defensive holding and defensive pass interference. The Bucs are one of the league's most vulnerable teams when it comes to committing those types of penalties. Corrente and Co. call the fifth-most defensive holding calls and that's also their highest ranking in any of the categories. However, they call the fourth-fewest defensive pass interference calls.

So, we may see some free first downs award to the Panthers in regard to a few defensive holding calls on Sunday, but there may not be many chunk gains given up due to defensive pass interference.

But like with most penalties, when they occur in the game is what matters most. And at the end of the day, I think we can all agree that we want to see as little yellow on the field as possible (unless it's part of a uniform color).

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis.