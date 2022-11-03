It's yet again time for fantasy football, and Bleacher Report suggests two Arizona Cardinals are "smash starts" for their Week 9 battle against the Seattle Seahawks.

In their "guide to dominating fantasy football" this week, fantasy analyst Gary Davenport had the following to offer on QB Kyler Murray:

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400)

"For all the struggles the Cardinals have had offensively, Murray continues to produce for fantasy managers—he's sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks. In a game with more than a little shootout potential, Murray has a legitimate chance to lead all signal-callers in fantasy points this week," said Davenport.

Last time Arizona face Seattle, Murray rushed for 100 yards and threw for 222 passing yards with one interception. Thus far, he ranks as QB6 in fantasy scoring.

Oddly enough, Davenport also listed Seahawks QB Geno Smith as the other quarterback to smash in this category.

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz also is a smash start in the eyes of Davenport.

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100)

"Ertz has been the most productive of the mortal (not Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews) tight ends this season, surpassing 10 PPR points in every game but one. No team in the NFL has allowed more PPR points per game to tight ends this season than the Seahawks," Davenport said.

Ertz caught seven passes for 70 yards in the first meeting vs. Seattle and is TE3 in fantasy scoring.

For the sake of fantasy football owners everywhere, let's hope the score isn't 19-9 again.

