Cardinals Drop in Week 9 Bleacher Report Power Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5, and they continue to slide down various power rankings.

For good reason, too. The Cardinals look like a shell of the team that exploded on the scene last season.

While Arizona hopes for the reverse outcome this time around, time is slowly running out for them to make good on their roster.

In Bleacher Report's Week 9 power rankings, the Cardinals drop from No. 18 to No. 22:

Bleacher Report Drops Cardinals to No. 22 in Power Rankings

"There has been something of a theme with the 2022 Arizona Cardinals. That theme has been close, but no cigar," said Bleacher Report.

"In each of Arizona's last three drives Sunday in Minnesota, the Cardinals crossed midfield—but couldn't get past the Vikings' 35. Three of Arizona's losses this season have been by one possession (eight points or less). The Cardinals are hanging with opponents—but just can't seal the deal.

"Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has only been active for the past two weeks, but he's optimistic that the season can be salvaged. The Cardinals just have to find a way to win.

"'We're right there. It's not like we're getting blown out,' Hopkins told reporters. 'This is one of the best teams in the NFL, and we had a chance to win today.'

"After three turnovers, just four third-down conversions in 11 tries and 10 penalties, veteran edge-rusher J.J. Watt is convinced the biggest obstacle for the Cardinals is the Cardinals.

"'We just crushed ourselves, just did too many things that we can't do,' Watt said. 'Against a good football team, they're going to beat you.'

"The good news is that no team is running away with the NFC West. Arizona is only two back of the division-leading Seahawks. Seattle also happens to be Arizona's next opponent—the first of three straight NFC West tilts.

"But if Arizona falters in that stretch, that could be it for this season."

NFC West rivals Los Angeles (16), Seattle (10) and San Francisco (8) all ranked ahead of Arizona.

The Cardinals will get an opportunity to play all three within the next three weeks, a massive schedule swing that could decide their season.

