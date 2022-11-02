The Arizona Cardinals need help.

That could ring true for just about every corner of the team, but the overall play and amount of injuries along Arizona's offensive line signals change is needed.

Protecting your franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray is an obvious need, and with arguably all five spots to be filled within the next couple years, now is the time for the Cardinals to begin that process.

In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, do exactly that. Picking at No. 11, the Cardinals get some much needed help with Northwestern's Peter Skoronski:

Cardinals Land Top Offensive Tackle Talent in B/R Mock Draft

"The Arizona Cardinals are old and falling apart along their offensive line. So, everyone should probably expect the selection of a wide receiver at this point," said B/R.

"All joking aside, the Cardinals offense lacks a solid foundation.

"Left tackle D.J. Humphries turns 30 next year. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum and guard Justin Pugh—the latter of whom suffered a season-ending torn ACL—are in the last years of their current deals. Center Rodney Hudson nearly retired this past offseason and will likely miss his fifth straight game in Week 9 with a knee injury.

"A reliable blocker capable of starting at multiple spots sounds like a great starting point for the entire unit.

"'Northwestern's Peter Skoronski is a polished, experienced and refined blocker, who could stick at tackle or potentially bump inside and play guard,' Thorn said. 'He is a similar prospect as former North Carolina State left tackle Joe Thuney with the skill set to start right away in the NFL.

"Skoronski has incrementally improved his anchoring ability since last season to help mitigate shorter arms (around 32 inches), but a lack of length could ultimately force a move inside.

"'The first-team All-Big Ten performer's advanced understanding of leverage, body control and use of hands should translate to a long-term quality starter on the offensive line for a Cardinals team in desperate need of one at multiple different positions."

