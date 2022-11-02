Patrick Peterson Dives Into Fued With Cardinals, Steve Keim

Former Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is a legend in the state, and will surely go into the Hall of Fame as a member of the organization if/when that day comes.

Peterson played a pivotal part in helping Cardinals football remain relevant through some pretty tough years, locking down some of the best receivers in his time.

Peterson, on the tail end of his career, was not extended another contract in the 2021 offseason.

Last Sunday was his second meeting against the Cardinals, and you could tell he took it personal throughout the game (you can read more here).

Afterwards, Peterson hopped on his weekly podcast "All Things Covered" with co-host Bryant McFadden and went further into the situation.

Patrick Peterson Dives Deep Into Cardinals Drama

"This is my last time talking about this I'm not bitter in any stretch of imagination toward the organization. I'm just laying out facts of what happened to me when I was a part of the organization. I feel like, being an all-time great, doing things that nobody's done in that organization ... I just felt like I shouldn't have been treated in that manner," Peterson said.

After the game, he told Tom Pelissero he would find letters in his locker from fans about his poor play.

"The letter was talking about how (the author) won't be a fan anymore as long as I'm on the team, talking about I tackle like a girl, just all type of negative stuff," Peterson said.

"I'm like, 'Man, why the f--- am I reading this from a fan? Why am I getting this from somebody within the organization?"

The real words came regarding Cardinals GM Steve Keim, who reportedly offered him a handful of lies heading into free agency.

"(He said) 'I want you to retire here, man, I love you to death, I won't dare let you go anywhere ... I promise you we're gonna do everything we can to keep you around,'" said Peterson.

"He just showed me they ain't messing with me," Peterson said. "I hadn't heard from him in three months. ... Then, as soon as I signed (with Minnesota), I get this long text message from none other than Steve Keim. I'm like, come on, bruh. To me, that's where the disrespect just went, to me, an all-time high. If you're a GM, you see your phone every day, every second. And I know everybody's busy ... but just be like, 'All right, P, we're moving on.' I'm fine with that. I'm a grown man. ... Yeah, it's been two years, but at the same time, I'm still waiting on that phone call."

Peterson played a major role in Minnesota's victory over the Cardinals, deflecting three passes with a handful of tackles on the day.

He says it was easy:

"I practiced against them guys for, how many seasons was I with Kliff (Kingsbury)? Two years? He ran the same exact stuff that I've seen in camp, in practice, same stuff I saw on tape. From the first play, I knew I was in my zone. They were doing the same stuff."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Arizona Slips Down B/R Week 9 Power Rankings

Cardinals' Silence at Trade Deadline Was Right Call

Cardinals Sign LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, per Report

Cardinals Open as Favorites vs. Seattle

Hot Mic Picks up Strong Words From Heated Isaiah Simmons

Rondale Moore Loved by Fantasy Football Analysts This Week

Cardinals Fall Yet Again in ESPN NFL Power Rankings

Podcast: Cardinals Drop Game to Vikings

Opinion: Cardinals Shouldn't Make Move at Deadline