Cardinals Place RB Darrel Williams on IR

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced they placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve in a corresponding move that saw them pick up DT Trysten Hill from waivers.

Williams will now miss at least the next four weeks.

Williams has been dealing with a hip injury and missed weeks six and seven before returning in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, where he rushed five times for eight yards and caught two passes for six yards.

James Conner has been dealing with health issues all season, and Jonathan Ward was placed on injured reserve earlier in the year. This has opened opportunities for Eno Benjamin and Keaontay Ingram to see more carries.

Williams was one of seven players listed as a DNP on Arizona's Wednesday injury report. Conner was listed as limited.

The Cardinals are set to host the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium this Sunday.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Snatch Trysten Hill off Waivers

Patrick Peterson Unloads on Steve Keim, Cardinals

Cardinals Land Top OT in Mock Draft

Arizona Slips Down B/R Week 9 Power Rankings

Cardinals' Silence at Trade Deadline Was Right Call

Cardinals Sign LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, per Report

Cardinals Open as Favorites vs. Seattle