Cardinals Officially Sign Kamu Grugier-Hill, Announce Other Roster Moves

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals officially announced the signing of LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals announced they waived K Rodrigo Blankenship with an injury settlement.

More info on Grugier-Hill from the team's official press release:

"Grugier-Hill (6-2, 230) is a seven-year NFL veteran who most recently was with Houston (2021-22) after also playing with Miami (2020) and Philadelphia (2016-19) in his career. He started all 20 games while with the Texans, including six games this season when he collected 40 tackles.

"The 28-year old Grugier-Hill led the Texans with a career-high 106 tackles last year while also having a career-best 3.0 sacks, five quarterback hits, and three passes defensed. He entered the league with New England in 2016 as a sixth-round draft pick (208th overall) from Eastern Illinois and has played in 89 games (37 starts) in his career and has 235 tackles (166 solo), 5.0 sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 26 tackles for loss and six passes defensed."

Arizona also signed defensive lineman Eric Banks and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the practice squad and has released offensive linemen Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora from the practice squad.

