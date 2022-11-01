Cardinals Signing LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals failed to acquire anybody at the NFL's trade deadline, but that didn't stop them from adding players.

Nearly 30 minutes after the deadline closed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cardinals were signing Kamu Gruiger-Hill.

Gruiger-Hill led the Houston Texans in tackles with 108 to his name last season and started all six games for the team before being released upon request.

Grugier-Hill initially entered the league as a sixth-round pick after being selected by the New England Patriots in 2016. After being waived, he spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with Houston in 2021 after a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Grugier-Hill is an off-ball linebacker that recorded 40 tackles through six games. Financial terms of the deal are not yet known.

Arizona currently has Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Ben Niemann, Zeke Turner and Tanner Vallejo on the inside, although Simmons is frequently moving around the defense, often times as a nickelback which leaves room for a third inside linebacker on the field.

The Cardinals are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday in Week 9.

