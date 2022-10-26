Skip to main content
Marco Wilson Grateful for NFC Player of the Week Award

Arizona Cardinals DB Marco Wilson met with reporters on Wednesday and spoke on a few different topics including winning the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week award.

For the first time all season, a member of the Arizona Cardinals has won a weekly award from the NFL.

After giving up an early touchdown, Wilson rebounded in a major way in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints with three tackles, two passes deflected and a pick-six, which was his first career interception.

That performance led him to winning the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week award. This is Wilson’s first career selection for the award and he becomes the 35th different player in team history to win that honor. 

On Wednesday, Wilson spoke with reporters on winning the award, his thoughts on the giant leap he made into the end zone and what Justin Jefferson brings to the table:

