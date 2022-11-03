Skip to main content

Cardinals Offered Slim Playoff Chances Heading Into Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 9 with just a 20% chance to make the playoffs.

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 at the near-halfway point of the season, and although plenty of football still exists down the stretch of the year, things aren't exactly looking great for Kliff Kingsbury and company. 

The Cardinals now enter a pivotal three game stretch where they'll take on the entire NFC West in that slate, first beginning with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. 

A win for the Cardinals would put them at 4-5 with a 29% chance to make the postseason according to Pro Football Focus. A loss would put them at under 10%. 

NFC Playoff Picture Week 9

Only the Lions, Panthers, Bears and Saints have lower odds according to PFF. 

The Seahawks have the most to gain or lose this week, offering the Cardinals a chance to play spoiler to their NFC West rivals. PFF says a win would put them at 58% odds, while a loss would drop them to 28%. 

The Cardinals play host to Seattle this Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

