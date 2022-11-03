What Arizona Cardinals are Getting with Kamu Grugier-Hill and Trysten Hill

Many Arizona Cardinals fans were bummed when the team opted not to pursue any big-name players at the NFL trade deadline this past Tuesday.

Instead, the team brought in a couple of free agent defenders in the form of linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and defensive lineman Trysten Hill.

For most, these two are complete unknowns to the casual fan. Grugier-Hill was a sixth-round pick out of Eastern Illinois back in the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, while Hill was a second-round choice from Central Florida by the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

Grugier-Hill has traveled around the league and spent time with four different teams, including winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. Grugier-Hill has outperformed his draft position as a sixth-round choice and tallied 252 tackles, five sacks, and two interceptions.

His best season came in 2021 with the Houston Texans, where he eclipsed 108 tackles with three sacks and an interception. Prior to asking and receiving his release from the team, Grugier-Hill had recorded 40 tackles in six games this season.

Hill definitely had the higher expectations between the two players but obviously failed to live up to those same expectations. When Hill was made a second-round pick, the Cowboys believed they were getting a plug-and-play defensive tackle to help its pass rush take a step forward. Instead, Hill delivered just 33 tackles and a 0.5 sack in four seasons.

As far as expectations go, Grugier-Hill could find himself in a large role for the team.

There is ample opportunity for Grugier-Hill to see significant playing time alongside youngster Zaven Collins when Isaiah Simmons drifts outside of the box.

As for Hill, he will give the Cardinals much-needed defensive line depth. With Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve, Hill will take a role as a rotational player on the line alongside Leki Fotu.

Neither player is likely to make a significant impact for the Cardinals to end the season, but both are good, smart roster moves that provide proven, veteran depth.

