DeAndre Hopkins is Cardinals' Highest Graded Player on PFF

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has only played in two games, but it's hard to deny he's been their most impactful player thus far.

A new injection of life now resides within the Cardinals' offense thanks to his presence, and the numbers have proven exactly how valuable he is.

Now, Hopkins is back in the fold and playing like he never left, snatching one-handed touchdown grabs and filling the stat sheet per usual.

Pro Football Focus has him as Arizona's highest graded player through eight weeks of play.

Highest-graded player: WR DeAndre Hopkins (78.4)

"Hopkins has played only 142 snaps after returning from his suspension, but he’s been incredible so far. In two games, he’s caught 22 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown," PFF said.

Pro Football Focus also listed Zach Allen (75.2 grade) as their biggest surprise to know, offering, "After a rough few rough years to start his career, Allen has turned himself into one of the more underrated interior defenders in the NFL. He already has 14 stops this season and a 71.2 run-defense grade."

Only the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions had lower grades on their top player. Hopkins joins Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown as the only receivers to lead their team in PFF grades.

Hopkins will have another opportunity to display his dominance this Sunday when the Cardinals host the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.

