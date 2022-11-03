Skip to main content

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report Shows no Changes in Status

The Arizona Cardinals saw no changes from yesterday on their Thursday injury report vs. Seattle.

We're one day closer to kickoff between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, and the Cardinals still have a few questions when it comes to their injury statuses for Week 9.

Thursday saw LT D.J. Humphries getting work in on the side field while the Cardinals practiced, perhaps giving some hope for his availability after missing last week with a back injury. 

Vance Joseph said today Dennis Gardeck is progressing along but will be on wait-and-see mode come Sunday. 

Arizona, who welcomed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill and DL Trysten Hill after the trade deadline, will take that same approach with their new signings.

Darrel Williams was placed on injured reserve yesterday, but aside from that, Arizona saw no changes from yesterday to today in terms of injury status:

Cardinals Week 9 Thursday Injury Report

Cards Seahawks Thursday IR
As for the Seahawks, five players were upgraded from limited to full: Austin Blyhte, Jordyn Brooks, Gabe Jackson, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

