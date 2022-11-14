Seven Notable Stats From Cardinals 27-17 Win Over Rams

INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals are 4-6, and their fourth win couldn't have come at a more crucial point in the season. After losing the previous four-of-five, the Cardinals emerged victorious in 27-17 fashion in a matchup riddled with injuries on both sidelines.

No Kyler Murray? No problem. Colt McCoy got the nod after Murray (hamstring) was ruled out and once again delivered in his relief role.

That's where we'll start this week's notable numbers:

Seven Notable Numbers From Cardinals' 27-17 Win Over Rams

70.3- Colt McCoy completed 70.3% of his passes, which included one touchdown and no turnovers in his first start of 2022. Arizona has preached the ability to stay on schedule without committing errors, and McCoy's play was a big reason the offense was able to put up 27 points, just the third time the team has scored that many points all season.

4- Arizona was missing four starting offensive linemen in today's win, as Kelvin Beachum was the lone starter at his typical at right tackle. Playing against a tough defensive front which featured Aaron Donald, McCoy was only sacked twice. For comparison, Murray had been sacked five, four, two and six times the previous four weeks.

14- A week after only tallying five targets, DeAndre Hopkins saw a bountiful 14 targets, which he turned into 10 receptions for 98 yards. Hopkins has now seen target numbers of 14, 13, five and 14 since his return. Feed Hopkins often and good things normally happen.

2- James Conner found the end zone not once, but twice in the win over Los Angeles. That was his first multi-score game of the season and first time doing so since Dec. 13 last year against the Rams as well. Conner has dealt with injuries throughout this season, but his presence and involvement is much needed to ensure Arizona remains two dimensional.

-1- Cooper Kupp record an astounding three catches for -1 receiving yards on the day. You have to go back to Nov. 29 of the 2020 season to find a game where Kupp recorded that low of either stat. Kupp exited the game with an ankle injury in the early stages of the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals overall did a good job of neutralizing LA's top weapon.

11- Without Byron Murphy, the Cardinals relied on Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton to fill major shoes. Hamilton responded with 11 combined tackles (a team high, the next closest was Isaiah Simmons with seven) and two passes defensed, the only Arizona player to have multiple of that category. Big props to Hamilton for making his presence felt in run support and pass defense.

12- Arizona's defense recorded three sacks on quarterback John Wolford, but did manage to register 12 quarterback hits. J.J. Watt was responsible for five of those while Zach Allen and Zaven Collins also registered two each. Making your presence felt in the backfield against a second-string passer seems ideal, but when you look at LA's seven QBH, you can appreciate those efforts.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Kliff Kingsbury Praises Colt McCoy After Win

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Win Over Rams

What Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals Win vs Rams

Zach Ertz Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks

Five Takeaways From Cardinals-Rams

Highlights, Recap: Cardinals Outlast Rams in Week 10 Victory