What Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals Win vs Rams

No one was expecting this game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams to be a good one after all the injuries were announced, including both starting quarterbacks, but it ended up being a solid game nonetheless. That is, as long as you're a Cardinals fan.

In the Cardinals' 27-17 win over the Rams, the team looked confident in itself - something we haven't seen often enough in 2022. It felt as though the Cardinals appreciated the cards being stacked against them and turned it in their favor.

Our question is simple: Where has this been all year?

But we aren't here to talk about the whole year. Instead, we're simply here to discuss what went right and what went wrong in the Cardinals' fourth win of the 2022 season. Let's dive in.

What went right:

Damage control efficiency

Both the Cardinals and Rams had more than their fair share of injuries to endure for this game, including both starting quarterbacks being out. For the Cardinals, no Kyler Murray meant the offense likely had to be even more complacent than it usually is, but that wasn't necessarily the case.

Savvy veteran and fan favorite Colt McCoy once again took the reins for the offense and led a stable attack that moved the ball methodically and rhythmically through the air. DeAndre Hopkins was routinely plucking the ball out of the air even with Jalen Ramsey shadowing him for most of the game.

Old man A.J. Green also had two spectacular catches, including his first touchdown of the 2022 season.

Even with those two having good days, it still felt outshined by the continued emergence of a soon-to-be fan favorite, if he isn't already.

Rondale Moore is here to stay

For the third consecutive game, Rondale Moore has lit up the box score for the Cardinals and it no longer feels like it's because Kliff Kingsbury and company are stat-stuffing. Rather, it feels as though Moore has arrived and is ready to be realized as the team's true number-two receiver.

Against the Rams, Moore caught nine of his 13 targets for 94-yards but regularly made his routes and catches look easy. Moore's one-handed snag down the sideline on fourth down late in the game was one that fans won't soon forget, and is undoubtedly one of the greatest snags of his young career.

With Moore firmly established in the offense with a useful, and not detrimental, role in place, the Cardinals have a dynamic passing attack on the rise. Just wait until Marquise Brown can be reintroduced to the lineup with Moore and Hopkins...

Defensive optimism

This defense has turnover potential when it wants to have it, folks. Budda Baker, who was supposed to be injured for several weeks had an interception today and rookie Myjai Sanders recorded his first career strip-sack of John Wolford. The Cardinals also felt capable of several other turnovers, as well.

The unit's three-sack, two-turnover performance had us more than happy with the performance they produced, but we certainly do wish that this defense came out to play more often. People seem to forget that the Cardinals have six defensive and special teams touchdowns this year and it isn't by accident. These kinds of outings for the Cardinals should feel more common than they are, but the consistency eludes them as much as the reasoning does us.

What went wrong:

When it rains it pours

While this doesn't have to do with the way the Cardinals played, it is crushing to have lost Zach Ertz during this game. While nothing is confirmed yet, Ertz was carted off the field and did not return to play. His backups, Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson didn't inspire much hope in his absence, either.

If Ertz is indeed gone for a significant amount of time, the tight end position could become a massive weakness for the Cardinals for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Typical house-cleaning (same story, different week)

As for the rest of this game, nothing happened that we haven't become accustomed to out of this Cardinals team in 2022. The Cardinals were just 5/15 on third down efficiency, but they were a perfect 3/3 on fourth downs including that aforementioned dime and highlight grab by Rondale Moore. The Cardinals also committed ten penalties for 67 yards. Nothing we aren't familiar with.

All in all, this was a good win for the Cardinals and one that gets the team out of the NFC West cellar at least for now. At 4-6, the Cardinals still have a long ways to go if they want to make the playoffs, but for now, a win is a win.

