Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Revenge Win vs Rams

How was your day today, Arizona Cardinals fans?

Hey, that's how we feel, too! This was one of the very few times we've felt this way in 2022, too...

The Cardinals went to LA and took down the Rams 27-17 in a battle of the backups, but at this point in the year wins are wins and we take what we can get. Twitter naturally got to be a more enjoyable environment for Cardinals fans thanks to the victory, so let's take a victory lap through the Twitter-verse and see what is good with the Red Sea following win number four!

Step aside, peasants, make way for QB1:

Bow in the presence of greatness, NFC West:

Obviously, we are having some fun, but Colt McCoy has to be becoming a fan-favorite of sorts by this point in his Cardinals career, doesn't he?

Death, taxes, and...

I truly believe that Billy Price is the worst center I have ever seen play professional football at the NFL level. How the Cardinals believe they don't have any better options than him is depressing and terrifying.

Being a Cardinals fan can be tough, but imagine being a Rams fan during this game especially.

Being the reigning Super Bowl champs is still a great feeling, we can imagine. That being said, losing to the lowly division rival Cardinals has to sting. The injuries are awful, though, and we hope they recover soon.

Instead of being stoic and angry, Cardinals fans were much more exuberant and happier watching this game, especially when Rondale Moore was getting the ball. The second-year pro was putting on a fireworks show for fans and his plays had us flabbergasted in the best ways.

You guys can absolutely guess which play this tweet was referring to. if not, check it out:

Unbelievable.

At the end of the day though, we're just happy to be winners again.

Enjoy this win, Cardinals fans! It is oh-so sweet against the hated division rival Rams and is a pivotal win for the Cardinals if they still have the hope for a season turn around. Huzzah!

