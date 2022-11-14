The Arizona Cardinals have battled the injury bug all season long.

They're 4-6 after a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but they didn't escape totally clean.

On their first drive of the game, tight end Zach Ertz went down with an apparent knee injury. He walked under his own power to the blue medical tent but needed a cart to get to the locker room.

We didn't see him for the rest of the game, as rookie Trey McBride filled in his spot, catching one pass for seven yards.

After the victory, we spoke with head coach Kliff Kingsbury who said he did not have any updates at that time.

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ertz is set to miss multiple weeks with the knee injury, although the exact damage is unspecified.

The ACL still being intact is important, but it appears Ertz is still set to miss some crucial weeks for the Cardinals in a stretch of time where losses will bury them further in their hopes for the postseason. McBride and Stephen Anderson will now see more playing time as a result of the injury.

More information is expected on Monday, but the early signs don't look good for Ertz's immediate future.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Five Takeaways From Arizona's 27-17 Win Over LA

Highlights, Recap: Cardinals Outlast Rams in Week 10 Victory

Cardinals Lead at Halftime vs. Rams

Zach Ertz Carted Off vs. Rams

Its Now or Never for Kliff Kingsbury

Cardinals Release Inactives vs. Rams