Five Takeaways From Cardinals' 27-17 Win Over Rams

The Arizona Cardinals managed to win their first divisional game of the season Sunday as they defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 27-17.

Both teams had their offensive lines banged up as well as their backup quarterbacks starting in place of star quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford.

Arizona is now 4-6 and snap their two-game losing streak. The Cardinals' win also gives Kliff Kingsbury his second career win in eight tries against Sean McVay.

The Cardinals are back in the NFC West race, which means Sunday's game will make for great content in the Cardinals HBO's Hard Knocks edition this week.

Here are the Cardinals' five takeaways following their Week 10 win.

Kingsbury Top-Notch Gameplan for McCoy

It was clear from the get-go that Arizona's offense was going to run through McCoy's quick decisions — especially due to the Rams' defensive front led by Aaron Donald. The first nine plays of the game were passing plays.

McCoy completed 26-37 passes for 238 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per pass. Kingsbury was methodical in getting McCoy comfortable from the start of the game. Unlike in weeks past, the Cardinals were able to get positive yardage consistently. They had just one negative play at halftime by the offense.

The Cardinals are now 3-1 with McCoy as their starting quarterback.

Losing a franchise quarterback in Murray is never good, but it seems that McCoy and Kingsbury work well together as a pair.

Kept Cooper Kupp in check

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona's defense had no problem shutting down the Rams' offense led by John Wolford. After a 13-play drive to start the game, LA was held to three straight three-and-outs.

Cooper Kupp is the heart and soul of the Rams' offense. Yet, the Cardinals held Kupp to three catches for negative one yards.

Kupp also injured his ankle when Marco Wilson tackled him as he went up to attempt to make a catch on a high throw from John Wolford. The Pro Bowl receiver didn't return to the game.

Before the injury, Kupp was struggling with Wolford at quarterback. He entered the game as fourth in the NFL with 813 receiving yards.

But credit should be given to the Cardinals' defense, who stifled the All-Pro Kupp.

Cardinals 1-2 Receiving Punch

DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore had 192 receiving yards Sunday. The Rams on offense totaled 186 yards.

That's all you need to know about how dominant Hopkins and Moore truly were.

One of Moore's catches came on fourth down when he made a one-handed grab for a gain of 26 yards.

Hopkins had 7 receptions in the first half, which was tied for his most in the first 30 minutes of a game.

Despite missing the first six games of the season due to a PED suspension, he's currently on pace for 1,089 receiving yards.

Could you imagine if Hollywood Brown was also in this offense?

2021 James Conner Back?

Conner was one of Arizona's main contributors on offense in 2021, scoring 18 total touchdowns and getting a Pro Bowl nod in the process. The Cardinals then gave him a three-year, $21 million contract extension in the offseason.

The results haven't been there for Conner so far in 2022. Injuries have also hampered the running back, as he's missed three games this season.

But on Sunday, Conner scored two rushing touchdowns. Conner ran more than 20 times for the first time in 2022 and also posted five receptions for the first time since Week 1.

Arizona is clearly at its best when Conner is being utilized in their offense.

Give it Up for Budda Baker

After the Cardinals' loss in Week 9 to the Seattle Seahawks, Baker was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, which was expected to sideline him for 2-to-3 weeks.

Out of nowhere, Baker had a limited practice on Friday, followed by a questionable designation for Week 10.

Baker would be cleared to play Sunday and his presence was definitely felt. In the fourth quarter, Baker picked off Wolford and returned it for 53 yards.

It didn't look like Baker lost a step in his game. Other than looking like his normal Pro Bowl self during the interception, he tallied four total tackles and one pass deflection.

It's without a doubt that Baker continues to be the leader of the Cardinals' defense.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Highlights, Recap: Cardinals Outlast Rams in Week 10 Victory

Cardinals Lead at Halftime vs. Rams

Zach Ertz Carted Off vs. Rams

Its Now or Never for Kliff Kingsbury

Cardinals Release Inactives vs. Rams