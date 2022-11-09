Both the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season, playing in a role in poor starts to the season on each side.

However, a pivotal piece of the Rams' puzzle just entered concussion protocol in quarterback Matthew Stafford according to head coach Sean McVay.

Stafford, who won the Super Bowl last year with Los Angeles, completed 18-of-25 passes for 249 yards in the 20-12 win over Arizona back in Week 2.

Rams Digest reports McVay said Stafford was apparently concussed during the game but symptoms didn't show until after.

This year, Stafford's 68.4 completion percentage is the highest it's been in his career, though his average yards per completion (6.8) is the lowest since 2018. He's at an even 8-8 TD to INT ratio thus far.

The Cardinals desperately need a win in Los Angeles, and they could face backup quarterback John Wolford, a name Arizona is plenty familiar with after he defeated the team in the final week of play of the 2020 season in what was a playoff-clinching 18-7 victory for Los Angeles.

More updates will be needed throughout the week, but the Rams would suffer a huge loss this week if Stafford couldn't go.

