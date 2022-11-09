Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is just like you and I.

That's not true for most commonalities - Watt is a larger human behind than majority of the population, and his list of accomplishments (and bank account) is something very few alive can mimic.

Yet when it comes to the little things, maybe Watt is a bit of the average human.

HBO's Hard Knocks is set to premiere the first episode of their in-season special following the Cardinals, and after a trailer of Budda Baker giving a heartfelt speech made it's way around the internet, the newest preview is a bit more lighthearted.

In a meeting with defensive linemen, Watt walks over and grabs exactly two sour patch kids: One orange and one blue.

That's it. That's all he eats. One sour patch kid that's blue, and one that's orange.

That sparked quite the chuckle from the rest of the room before Watt finished with, "They're so [redacted] good though."

The reasons are unknown as to why Watt only eats two, or how any person has the self control to eat only two sour patch kids. Perhaps that's why Watt has nothing but muscle on his frame.

Regardless, it was nice to see Watt have that moment.

