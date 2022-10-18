Vance Joseph Speaks on Outside Criticism of Kliff Kingsbury

The hot topic around the league has been the job status of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Cardinals are 2-4 (0-2 within the division) and have perhaps one of the most dysfunctional offenses in the league to this point.

Arizona fans may be used to that last sentence, but with weapons such as Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz and (previously) Marquise Brown, they simply haven't gotten the job done.

Their latest test was flunked in the form of a Seattle Seahawks defense that allowed 430 yards per offense, as Arizona scored a mere three points offensively in their 19-9 loss in Week 6.

The team's lone touchdown came on special teams.

Kingsbury, hailed as an offensive mastermind who has a hand-picked franchise quarterback entering his prime, has looked anything but a guru thus far.

There's been plenty of outside noise on Kingsbury's job status, and he knows that. On a recent interview with Arizona Sports' Wolf and Luke, Kingsbury offered this to say:

"I think that comes with the profession. I think when you have a start like we have had offensively, it's gonna be out there. Quite frankly it should be. We should play better and we all know that, so week in and week out we all feel like we're kind of coaching for our job in this profession, and we gotta get better on offense."

On Tuesday, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph met with reporters and offered his two cents on the criticism that Kingsbury has endured thus far:

"It's part of our job, first of all. Most coaches don't read it or listen to it. You can't, because it's just part of the job. The team's not winning, we're 2-4 and that's part of the territory. Obviously coach [Kingsbury] is a good coach. He's been a good coach for a long time. That hadn't changed," Joseph said.

"He's coaching, he's focused, he's confident, so it's gonna turn and as a coach, you have to just keep your head on and keep working. Right now, I think it's 10 teams that has winning records, so it's a different year. It's an even year, and this team's in it. It was a rocky offseason to say the least, so to watch this offseason and assume that it was going to be smooth early? You're a fool.

"It's been rocky, but he's fighting. I'm fighting with him. The team's fighting with him. And every week is different, but it's part of the job. He knows that, I know that. And you just kind of go along. You keep working and make it better."

The Cardinals will have their next opportunity on Thursday Night Football when the (2-4) New Orleans Saints come to town.

If Arizona manages to drop the ball once again, the noise will only continue to grow around Kingsbury's job security.

