Robbie Anderson a Low-Risk Lotto Ticket for Arizona Cardinals

Passing the football hasn't been terribly difficult for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, but they could certainly be better. The team's options haven't lived up to their potential, but perhaps the addition of Robbie Anderson will change that.

Anderson was acquired Monday from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

Anderson was dealt with quickly by the Panthers following a sideline altercation with multiple members of the Carolina coaching staff.

Now as a Cardinal, Anderson brings game-breaking sub-4.4 second speed to this offense with a big build at 6'3". Anderson has constantly been a dominant deep threat throughout his career in the NFL despite whoever was throwing him the football.

Down in the desert, he will have the best quarterback of his career giving him the rock in the form of Kyler Murray.

While Anderson may turn some off due to his outburst with the coaching staff, fans may find this welcoming for a team that needs a little more fire on offense and less pessimism. Anderson could be just that.

If it's production you seek, you'll be happy to hear that Anderson has never posted a season with fewer than 519 yards and eclipsed 700+ receiving yards in four consecutive years, including a 1,096-yard output in 2020.

The trade for Anderson couldn't have been timelier, as the team is likely to put Marquise Brown on injured reserve with a foot injury. Brown had 43 receptions (fifth-most in the league) through six games and that production won't be easy to replace.

Still, Anderson is a great step in the right direction for doing so.

Even without Brown, Anderson still won't need to be a number-one receiver for the Cardinals, either. DeAndre Hopkins returns from his six-game PED suspension on Thursday which will give Anderson opportunities to continue seeing one-on-one matchups.

And for what it's worth, Arizona will only have to pay the remaining $690,000 that is owed on his contract for this season. Bargain.

No matter how you try and slice it, you would have to be the biggest and nit-pickiest pessimist in the world to find fault with the Cardinals' addition of Anderson.

From top to bottom, this is as good as a trade you'll find midseason for a quality wide receiver with little risk attached.

