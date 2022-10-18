Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury understands the pressure that comes with leading a major football team.

Kingsbury was previously relieved of his duties at Texas Tech after serving six years as the team's head coach before joining the Cardinals in 2018.

He, along with Kyler Murray, have lifted Arizona from the depths of the NFL's basement in recent years.

Yet after a 2-4 start and an offense that just can't get going despite talent littered across the depth chart, Kingsbury is now hearing plenty of noise from fans and media members suggesting he'll be enjoying the view from his home more often if he doesn't right the ship.

"I think that comes with the profession. I think when you have a start like we have had offensively, it's gonna be out there," said Kingsbury on Arizona Sports' Wolf and Luke.

"Quite frankly it should be. We should play better and we all know that, so week in and week out we all feel like we're kind of coaching for our job in this profession, and we gotta get better on offense."

Getting the offense together is easier said than done, and working on a short week may cause Kingsbury's leash to be even shorter if another loss ensues.

