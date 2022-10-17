Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Speaks on Robbie Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals made a splashy new addition to their wide receiver room on Monday via trade with the Carolina Panthers in the form of Robbie Anderson.

The move made some sense considering the events that had led up to the announcement. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Marquise Brown had suffered a significant injury to his foot. It was initially reported as season-ending, but it has sense been stated that they are looking at second opinions. Not long after, Anderson became a Cardinal.

This comes right after Anderson had a blowout with Panther coaches along the sidelines during the team's losing effort against the Los Angeles Rams. Now, Anderson has a new home.

During a press conference yesterday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the acquisition of Anderson plenty. The most obvious question being, "Did you trade for Robbie Anderson out of necessity?"

"Yeah, I think so. We had an opportunity to get a guy bring some speed and that dynamic that Hollywood has and so we'll kind of see where he fits in and just for the long term, with guys getting hurt."

Kingsbury detailed more about why he liked the addition of Anderson over other potential options:

"I'm not sure exactly how he'll fit but just watching him over the years and studying on stage. I mean, he's got a skill set that seems to be similar and he can really run which we need that."

How soon can we expect to see Anderson on the field in the red and white uniform? Kingsbury said that it could be this Thursday.

"We'll get him and see what we can fit in once again. Without getting on the grass actually going full speed. We want to make sure that he's confident while he's out there. So, if he does play it would be in limited package."

Notice that Kingsbury said it would be limited. Having any player adjust to a new team midseason is tasking, but to have them be ready with a new playbook in less than three days is impossible. It's nice that Arizona can do this with Anderson coming in, but would it have been that way if DeAndre Hopkins wasn't returning?

The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had spent the first six weeks of the 2022 season suspended and will return Thursday night for his season debut. Had Hopkins not been returning, would Anderson have been thrust into that role immediately?

On the topic of Hopkins, how big will his return to the field be for Arizona?

"I think you can watch how we're playing offensively and see there's more to it than that. But he definitely brings a dynamic that any team would want to have. I mean, we have a true number one like that, a playmaker that defenses have to be aware of each and every snap. It makes a difference in scheme and play-calling, things of that nature."

I believe it's fair to say that with a potential disaster inbound in the form of losing Marquise Brown for a good majority of, if not the remainder of, the 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals covered their tracks well. DeAndre Hopkins will return and the addition of Robbie Anderson will hopefully keep the offense where it was in a worst-case scenario. Here's hoping these two's arrival will bring more than that.

