Cardinals Designate Cody Ford to Return; Sign Rodrigo Blankenship

The Arizona Cardinals announced the following roster moves on Tuesday:

The team has designated offensive lineman Cody Ford to return from the injured reserve list. Ford has been on IR with an injured ankle since Week 1.

He can begin practicing and the Cardinals can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

Kingsbury mentioned Ford as a possible suitor to play at left guard after Justin Pugh's season-ending injury in Week 6. If Ford isn't able to go, Max Garcia will continue to start in the interior.

The Cardinals also signed kicker Rodrido Blankenship and linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad while releasing receiver Stanley Berryhill.

More info on both players from Arizona's press release:

"Blankenship (6-1, 184) kicked in 22 games with the Colts after originally entering the league with Indianapolis in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Georgia. In his career, the 25-year old Blankenship has made 45-of-54 field goals and 52-of-55 extra points, scoring 187 points. He kicked in all 16 games as a rookie and five games last year with Indianapolis prior to playing one game this season. While at Georgia, Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 as the nation’s top kicker.

"Lynch (6-3, 225) played 16 games (six starts) with Minnesota last season and appeared in four games (one start) as a rookie after entering the league with the Vikings in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Baylor. With the Vikings, Lynch had 47 tackles (31 solo), 2.0 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

"Blankenship will wear jersey #15 and Lynch will wear jersey #55."

