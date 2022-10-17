Cardinals Excited, but not Relying on Return of DeAndre Hopkins

TEMPE -- For weeks, the Arizona Cardinals have been waiting for Week 7 to arrive. After a sputtering offense has failed the Cardinals on multiple occasions, their x-factor is back in the fold.

WR DeAndre Hopkins is officially back on the roster after serving his six game suspension for violation of the NFL's performance enchancing drug policy. The team released kicker Matt Ammendola in a corresponding move.

With Arizona's offense struggling, the arrival of Hopkins is much needed.

Perhaps now more than ever, as Hopkins arrives to a receiving corps that will be without Marquise Brown, as the former Baltimore Raven injured his foot on Sunday and is expected to miss significant time.

Kliff Kingsbury was asked if Brown's injury had changed Hopkins' role on offense.

"Yeah, I would say somewhat [the plan changed]. His role, where we anticipate playing him. We still want to use him in different positions and maximize what he can do, but we definitely will adjust his role considering what occurred yesterday."

Hopkins joins the Cardinals on a short week, as Arizona plays host to the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium this Thursday.

When asked if Hopkins will be on a snap-count, Kingsbury said, "He says not, so we'll see. We'll see how he's going. But I know he's anxious. He's up here today asking for the game plan and excited to get out there."

Hopkins' mere presence on the field will help the Cardinals in various ways, yet Arizona's problems exceed far past not having their No. 1 receiver in the mix. Serious problems exist within the overall structure of Arizona's ability to score points, and Kingsbury knows that.

"No, I think you can watch how we're playing offensively and see there's more to it than that. But he definitely brings a dynamic that any team would want to have. I mean, we have a true number one like that, a playmaker that defenses have to be aware of each and every snap. It makes a difference in scheme and play-calling, things of that nature," said Kingsbury.

"But we have more issues than that, that we've got to correct, and we can't expect him to just to be the savior. We're all excited to have him and what he brings and the competitor he is and all those things, but we've got a lot that we got to get better at."

