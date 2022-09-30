The time for talk is nearly over for the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, yet we're not quite there yet.

Ahead of their meeting on Sunday, the Panthers gave some high praise to the likes of Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray and Arizona's defense.

HC Matt Rhule on Kliff Kingsbury

"I think Kliff is a tremendous football coach and offensive mind. It's a real challenge because he attacks you in so many different ways," said Rhule.

"He attacks you obviously with Kyler Murray. Attacks you with the run game - they have the NFL's number one running game right now. Great two-minute offense. They attack you with tempo. They attack you with the screen and perimeter game. And they attack you with play-action shots. Kliff can mold his system to the talent that he has and always finds a way to score a ton of points."

HC Matt Rhule on Kyler Murray

"What Kyler did at the end of the game against the Raiders, it was absolutely magical. He's someone I competed against in college and have known for a long time. He can do it all. He can run. He can scramble to throw, he can scramble to run. He can do it all and he's fearless," said Rhule.

"I think the key for us is we've just got to focus on ourselves. We understand the problems but we can't be reckless and play timid. We have to rush Kyler like we do everybody else and we have to trust our coverage. He's one of the rare athletic players I've ever seen in my life. I mean, I saw him do things on the college football field that made me just want to walk off the field."

DC Phil Snow on Kyler Murray

"Every time you play him, it's just, hold onto your [seat]. He is so dynamic back there. He's tough to play against like all the good ones are," said Snow.

"I don't think the success rate two years ago has anything to do with this game. Every game has its own identity. We've just got to do a nice job of containing him. There's not much he can't do."

OC Ben McAdoo on Arizona's Defense

"They try to get after you. They're not going to sit back and wait. They'll try to dictate to you how they want the game to go," said McAdoo.

"A bunch of physical players that can run. They punch the ball out, so we've got to do a great job of protecting the football this week. That's the primary focus for us."

