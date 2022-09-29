Phil Snow Talks Red Zone Defense, Impact of Xavier Woods, Facing Kyler Murray + More

Impact of Xavier Woods

"He's been a great addition to our defense. The safeties at any level have to be great communicators and they've got to be able to play the run, blitz, and play the pass. He's been able to do all three and he's really a good communicator. He's been really good for our defense. He make Jeremy's [Chinn] job easier and he communicates with the front and then he and Shaq [Thompson] communicate real well together, so it's been a good mix."

Number of yards the defense gave up to New Orleans

"It is [concerning]. It's crazy because we gave up as many yards on six plays as we did 58. We normally don't do that. The guys talked about it. They've been talking about it since the game. We just don't give up big plays like that and that's where most of the yards were gained. We know we can't play great defense and give up big plays."

Red zone defense

"We've spent a lot of time in the red zone the last six months, so the players have invested a lot of time in it and we as a coaching staff. Hopefully, we continue to play decent down in that area. If you hold people to field goals, you'll play pretty good on defense."

Facing Kyler Murray

"Every time you play him, it's just, hold onto your [seat]. He is so dynamic back there. He's tough to play against like all the good ones are. I don't think the success rate two years ago has anything to do with this game. Every game has its own identity. We've just got to do a nice job of containing him. There's not much he can't do."

Any guys you want to get on the field more

"No. I think we're doing a pretty good job of rotating players and utilizing our roster. I've been happy with how we're doing that."

