ESPN FPI Gives Cardinals Advantage Over Eagles

By all means, the Arizona Cardinals are underdogs heading into their meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

For now, Arizona is +5.5 point underdogs to the visiting Eagles on SI Sportsbook. Philadelphia is the lone undefeated team left in the league, and with Arizona's poor performance at home in recent memory combined with their almost equally poor run to start 2022, 5.5 points may be generous.

However, in the eyes of ESPN's Football Power Index, Arizona not only has a chance, but should be favored in the matchup in Week 5. Their FPI gives the Cardinals a 50.6% chance to win, a slight edge over Philadelphia's 48.8%.

0.6% was reserved for a tie.

Will the Cardinals be able to stop Haason Reddick, the defending NFC Defensive Player of the Week looking for revenge in his return to State Farm Stadium?

Arizona returned three players (Colt McCoy, Antoine Wesley, Antonio Hamilton) from injured reserve this week while Philadelphia activated Andre Dillard.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in each game this season, but have won their last two-of-three games.

We'll see how they stack up against a team that's considered to be the best in the league to this point.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Andy Isabella Signs With Ravens Practice Squad

15 Players Appear on Arizona's Week 5 Injury Report vs. Eagles

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Back in Black

Comparing Kyler Murray's Performance to Fellow Paid QB's

Former Cardinals LB Haason Reddick Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Kliff Kingsbury Named Arizona's Biggest Disappointment Thus Far