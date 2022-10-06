Skip to main content

ESPN FPI Gives Cardinals Advantage Over Eagles

ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Cardinals just a small advantage over the Eagles.

By all means, the Arizona Cardinals are underdogs heading into their meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles. 

For now, Arizona is +5.5 point underdogs to the visiting Eagles on SI Sportsbook. Philadelphia is the lone undefeated team left in the league, and with Arizona's poor performance at home in recent memory combined with their almost equally poor run to start 2022, 5.5 points may be generous. 

However, in the eyes of ESPN's Football Power Index, Arizona not only has a chance, but should be favored in the matchup in Week 5. Their FPI gives the Cardinals a 50.6% chance to win, a slight edge over Philadelphia's 48.8%. 

0.6% was reserved for a tie. 

Will the Cardinals be able to stop Haason Reddick, the defending NFC Defensive Player of the Week looking for revenge in his return to State Farm Stadium? 

Arizona returned three players (Colt McCoy, Antoine Wesley, Antonio Hamilton) from injured reserve this week while Philadelphia activated Andre Dillard. 

The Cardinals have been underdogs in each game this season, but have won their last two-of-three games. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We'll see how they stack up against a team that's considered to be the best in the league to this point. 

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Andy Isabella Signs With Ravens Practice Squad

15 Players Appear on Arizona's Week 5 Injury Report vs. Eagles

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Back in Black

Comparing Kyler Murray's Performance to Fellow Paid QB's

Former Cardinals LB Haason Reddick Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Kliff Kingsbury Named Arizona's Biggest Disappointment Thus Far

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Andy Isabella
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Ravens Signing Former Cardinals WR Andy Isabella to Practice Squad

By Donnie Druin
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
Analysis

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Praises Andy Isabella After Departure

By Donnie Druin
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

15 Players Appear on Cardinals First Week 5 Injury Report

By Donnie Druin
Cards Practice
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Back in Black

By Donnie Druin
USATSI_19167267
Analysis

How Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Post-Extension Performance Compares to Previous QB's

By Kyler Burd
Haason Reddick
Arizona Cardinals Latest News

Former Cardinals LB Haason Reddick Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Donnie Druin
Kliff Kingsbury
Analysis

Kliff Kingsbury Labeled as Cardinals' Biggest Disappointment

By Donnie Druin
Marquise Brown
Analysis

Cardinals Show Confidence in WR Depth After Andy Isabella Release

By Donnie Druin