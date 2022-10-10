The Arizona Cardinals are now 2-3 on the season after falling short to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, missing a last second field goal to tie the game with a final score of 20-17.

The Cardinals found their groove on both sides of the ball at different times throughout the game, yet they couldn't quite find the winning formula when it mattered most.

While Arizona runs through the film, we can evaluate the snap counts from Week 5's loss (via pro football reference):

Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Eagles

Offense

For the first time in what feels like an enternity, the Cardinals were able to have all five offensive linemen finish the game. Sean Harlow filled in for the injured Rodney Hudson.

Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz saw a combined 20 targets on Sunday, and their snap counts also reflect the amount of time they were on the field, as both played at least 64 (93%) of snaps against Philadelphia.

Rondale Moore, who was questionable heading into the week, played 91% of snaps.

Eno Benjamin led the way with running backs after all three other active running backs got hurt. Kliff Kingsbury revealed Benjamin was dealing with cramps in the second half but managed to power through.

Defense

Four defensive players played every snap: Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker, Byron Murphy and Zaven Collins.

The real story here is Isaiah Simmons, who played 92% of snaps after being benched earlier this season. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he's earned the opportunity after two weeks of great practice, and that paid off for Simmons on Sunday after leading the team with 13 tackles.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton made his season debut, starting on defense but only playing 16 snaps.

Rookies Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders also found some action despite being buried on the depth chart.

