Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals emerged from Carolina as Week 4 winners over the Panthers in 26-16 fashion.

Per usual, it was a tale of two halves for a Cardinals team that simply can't get themselves out of the gates in proper fashion.

However, Arizona once again managed to emerge victorious for the second time in three weeks.

Now, before preparations begin for Philadelphia, here's some analysis from the snap counts in Week 4:

Cardinals Offensive Snap Counts

In his first game back, WR Rondale Moore played an encouraging 65 snaps, trailing only Marquise Brown for playing time in the receiver's room.

Plenty of questions surrounded the team on how they would replace A.J. Green, and it appears Arizona moved to more heavy tight personnel with Trey McBride (32) and Maxx Williams (23) playing the most snaps they've had all season.

As a result, Greg Dortch saw his role reduced, playing just 27 plays.

The Cardinals seemed more willing to use a running back by committee, still led by James Conner who played 50 snaps. Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin combined for 27 snaps and both were productive when on the field.

Justin Pugh would leave the game early with an elbow injury, slotting Max Garcia at left guard for majority of the way. Will Hernandez would be ejected in the second half after making illegal contact with an official with Sean Harlow filling in the other 18 snaps he missed.

Cardinals Defensive Snap Counts

Four players played every snap: Byron Murphy, Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson and Zaven Collins.

J.J. Watt, who revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday, played 41 snaps, which has been about roughly the same he's played in the other two games thus far.

Dennis Gardeck, who recorded multiple tackles, a sack and an interception, did so in just 20 defensive snaps.

Replacing Rashard Lawrence (hand surgery) would be a tough task for the Cardinals, but Leki Fotu (17) and Michael Dogbe (19) helped chip in.

Trayvon Mullen also finally found grass on the defensive side of the ball, playing 18 snaps.

