Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Rallying Victory Over Panthers

A win is a win, even for the Arizona Cardinals.

So let's look past the several shortcomings and frustrations this game provided us during our time on the couch and have some fun! The best way to do this is to look at our fellow crazy Cardinals fans on Twitter and see what's going on. Let's not waste any more time and get right into it.

Not only can the Cardinals celebrate their second win of the 2022 season, but you can also celebrate the ridiculous amount of success the team has had on the rod as of recently:

Being road warriors is always an impressive feat and should be celebrated. This kind of success is warranted of massive celebrations, though.

Describe the Cardinals vs Panthers game in one tweet!

Yeah... this was a snooze fest up until the fourth quarter in favor of the road team.

A question and something that fans and analysts simply cannot understand about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals in a single tweet...

Tell us something we don't know, Johnny.

It truly is mind-boggling how frustrating and underwhelming this offense has been this year.

Speaking of which...

How is this still a thing? We are a full month into the 2022 season and Arizona STILL has yet to score a single point in the first quarter of any game this year! Honestly, it takes a special kind of talent to pull off this feat.

But while the offense has spurted, the defense has stepped up in a big way:

The Cardinals' defense came alive against the Panthers in the second half of this game especially, but they also limited a potent Los Angeles Rams offense to just 20 points in a slugfest and a second-half shutout against another talented offense in the Las Vegas Raiders. More credit is definitely due for Vance Joesph and his defense.

Call us biased, but the Cardinals truly are fun to watch when everyone on offense is clicking. We aren't the only ones who think so, either:

Who deserves the game ball for the Cardinals' victory over the Panthers? J.J. Watt? Kyler Murray? Marquise Brown? No, Twitter has a better idea...

And as always, an evergreen tweet describing the 2022 Arizona Cardinals...

Now getting ready for next week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, here is the opening spread for the game:

I hope you enjoyed a little detour into the Twitter sphere and enjoyed a more supportive world than what we saw a week ago.

Here's to another win and a challenging game ahead with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to do next week.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

What Went Right, Wrong for Cardinals in Week 4

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt After Win: 'I Was Scared'

Cardinals: Three X-Factors from Victory Over Panthers

Four Takeaways From Cardinals 26-16 Victory Over Carolina

Notable Numbers From Cardinals-Panthers

Report Card(inals) - Week 4 at Panthers

Game Recap: Cardinals Escape Carolina With Week 4 Win