Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with reporters following their 26-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Here's some of his quotes from his press conference after the game (via the NFL):

Kliff Kingsbury Press Conference Following 26-16 Win vs. Panthers

On everything that has happened to JJ Watt health-wise this week and him playing in the game

"That shows you what type of person and competitor and human being he is. He's special. We were all obviously worried when he wasn't around for a couple days. Getting the tests run and handling that. I think it was definitely inspiring for all of us. Played at a really high level. He just continues to amaze. The type of person and player he is."

On what his reaction was when JJ Watt told him that he had Atrial Fibrillation

"I never heard of it. One of our tight ends coaches, Steve Heiden, had it happen a couple times. He kind of talked me through what the process was like and what goes on. Just a scary deal for everybody. But I'm glad it got figured out. He seems better than ever."

On winning the matchup after the loss

"Pretty obviously. We talked about it at the beginning of the week. It doesn't matter at this point. Whatever it takes to get to two and two. That was the mantra. Whatever it takes to get to two and two this first quarter. With all we've had going on with the injuries and different things of that nature, to come out of the first quarter two and two, and try to build some momentum going into these next four games.

"That was the mission. The defense played their tails off and kept us in it in the first half. Offense is really struggling once again I thought second half really came together. All played at a high level. Found a way to get it done."

On starting out slow on the offense and if he believes that this game was “not how you start but how you finish

"I would say so unless you've done it for four straight games. Been just anemic. It’s all of us. Coaches and players. We got to figure it out. The recipe. We got an offensive pass interference on an RPO, which I've never seen. It’s just strange things are happening. We just got to find a way to settle in early and call better plays. And execute at a higher level."

On the impact that the defense making plays had on the offense

"That was huge. Short fields that could give us confidence. It was unfortunate early. We got the stop. Then they weren’t able to score points. I tried to get too fancy on that fourth down. Just the fact that they were getting those stops. I think it really kept us in the game. Allowed us to really settle in and play well the second half."

On if the offense really found their rhythm in the second half and if that will carry over into the next game

"I hope so. We were able to stick to our game plan. We all set out as a staff saying, hey. We're not going to get out of whack. We're not going to do all 11 personnel (and) two minute. We’re going to stick to our game plan. Then that's what works. Hopefully, we can get going.

"I know the stat is we win a bunch of games when we rush 30 plus times. We don't when we don't. We’ve got to find a way to try and get those rushes when we can. Fortunately, we were able to stay in the game plan. Not get too far behind because our defense played so well that we could stick to our guns and find a way to win."

On getting started slow and being able to have the lead

"No doubt. That’s been our issue is we've been behind so much. We know their offense has been struggling some. Our defense played at a high level, which kept us in it. Against these top offenses that we faced for first three weeks, we put ourselves in a big hole and weren’t able to climb out really until the Las Vegas game late."

