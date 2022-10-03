The Arizona Cardinals are 2-2, but it didn't come pretty.

The Carolina Panthers ultimately fell short in 26-16 fashion, scoring a late touchdown to make the score line more flattering.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed 23-of-32 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. He also had 26 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown on the ground as well.

Afterwards, Murray met with reporters and touched on a variety of topics:

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Speaks After Victory vs. Panthers

Finding a way to win

"Oh man, Yeah, it was, again, slow start. I don’t think it was necessarily, it wasn’t the feel of the aura around the team, it wasn’t any of that. On the road, felt great. I just think third downs we didn’t execute well early. Then we came back at half time, nobody was down. Nobody was pressing anything like that. After I threw a pick six, I knew we would be fine. Fought adversity. Defense played a hell of a game. They played a hell of a game, had our backs all day.

"We finally kicked it in gear, come second half, found our rhythm which, which I think is part of the problem. We haven’t, there is no rhythm at the beginning of the game. We are kind of just, we’re sleep walking out there, that’s what it feels like. To finally touch the endzone it’s been 6 quarters, it’s been 6 quarters since we touched the endzone. It felt brand new to be in the endzone, it’s crazy, like it’s a crazy. It’s a crazy feeling but it’s a good win."

On what it does for the offense when the defense is playing that well

"Honestly, I mean it just puts, not pressure, but we’re like come on we’ve got to do something. You know, they’re doing their job and we’ve got to have their back and that’s kind of the mentality when they’re doing what they’re doing out there."

Level of frustration in the first half on play coming in late

"Oh, I think that was second. I think that was second half. Yeah, that was second half. I mean, you saw it. Yeah, just trying to get on the ball and go. They’re one of the teams that struggle with tempo. If you let them get in third down, you let them get in their double bear package and let them do the things they want to do, give exotic looks and stuff like that. We had intended to get on the ball quick and go and we allowed them to do what they wanted to do for the majority of the first half."

On finding a way to get it done

"They love the game, love the game. Beach (Kelvin Beachum) loves the game, Rod (Rodney Hudson) loves the game, savvy veterans that love the game. And then their leadership is much needed when they’re on the field, I mean everybody’s got confidence. So they understand their responsibility and what, what them being on the field means to everybody else."

On the scuffle on the field

"I mean, I, I wish Will (Hernandez) hadn’t done it because I just knew they would have looked for any reason you know, to make it a back and forth thing when it really, he was just, he was just protecting James Conner. The late hit, to throw him down was a little egregious but it is what it is."

Play of the running backs

"It was great, it was great. To see them all, to get time, make plays, they all made plays. It wasn’t just here and there but they all had intricate parts of this game."

On J.J. Watt and the emotional week he has had

"I mean, obviously none of us really understand what he went through or what transpired. I kind of just heard the news, obviously checked on him and stuff like that. He was at practice the next day. Testament to what type of guy he is, the heart he has, and the love for the game that he has but it was big time having him out there for sure. Glad he’s ok."

On how much closer the team is to getting going

"I know it can’t last forever. We’ll figure it out, we will figure it out. I mean and I’m again, I’m not making it a thing because it’s not. We just have to execute that’s what it comes down to. Being better, everyone being better and I think what a great way to start it off next week at home against an undefeated team."

On if it matters how you start as long as you finish like the team did

"It matters to me. It matters to me but much better feeling finally, leaving here with a win. I’ll tell you that much. Haven’t won, haven’t beat this team since 2002 he said. So finally, you know, yeah, ok, here. Yeah, exactly, exactly. Everything is better when you win, let’s put it that way."

On how natural does it feel to play with Marquise Brown

"I don’t think you can put a price tag on playing with somebody in the past or having that relationship off the field. There’s this connection we see things the same way. Like I told the reporters before the game people underestimate his intelligence to the game, his smarts because of his size, and his speed, and they just want to label him the speed guy. But no, he’s a really smart football player."

