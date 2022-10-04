Cardinals Elevate in B/R Week 5 Power Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals are 2-2, tied for the NFC West division lead through four weeks.

With how bad things have gone for Arizona, the Cardinals and their fans will take that as a win.

Now, heading into a huge Week 5 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals once again find themselves as a team in the middle of the pack in Bleacher Report's newest power rankings, falling at No. 15:

Cardinals Rise to No. 15 in B/R Week 5 Power Rankings

"On some level, it doesn't matter how you start an NFL game—only how you finish," said B/R.

"But while the Arizona Cardinals left Charlotte with a 10-point win over the Carolina Panthers, slow starts continue to be a problem for the team. Arizona trailed Carolina 10-3 at the break before a big second half, and the Redbirds have now been outscored 66-16 in the first half of their four games

"However, while speaking to reporters after the win, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said that he's confident the Cardinals will get their early-game issues figured out.

“'I know this can’t last forever,' Murray said. 'We will figure it out. I’m not making it a thing because it’s not. We just have to execute. That’s all it comes down to is being better, everyone being better. Much better feeling finally leaving here with a win, I’ll tell you that much. Everything’s better when you win, let’s put it that way.'

"Murray and the Cardinals had better hope the young quarterback is right. The Cardinals play the undefeated Eagles next, and a slow start there won't be as easy to overcome."

Their Week 5 opponents in the Philadelphia Eagles were ranked No. 1.

The Cardinals hope to knock the Eagles back to 4-1 this Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Arizona Reportedly Signing Kicker to Practice Squad

Cardinals Open Week 5 as Underdogs to Eagles

Cardinals Bring in Kickers to Work out

Kyler, Kliff Brush Off Heated Exchange

Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Carolina

Kyler Murray Speaks Following Win Over Panthers