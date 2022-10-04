Cardinals Show Confidence in WR Depth After Andy Isabella Release

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals announced WR Andy Isabella would be released among a handful of moves made by the team.

The news came just after Antoine Wesley (groin/hip) was cleared to return to practice after being on injured reserve to open the season.

Isabella, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has only played a combined 11 games the last two seasons.

His best season with the team was 2020, where he reeled in 21 receptions on 35 targets for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Isabella, known for his speed, was never quite able to get going in Arizona after expectations followed with his high draft position.

Although disappointed their second-round receiver never panned out, the Cardinals are quite confident in their guys moving forward.

DeAndre Hopkins Hopkins, who is set to return in Week 7, looks to again establish himself as one of the top receivers in the league. The man who can do a little of everything hopes to inject more life into a Cardinals offense that needs every ounce of help it can get. With even more weapons by his side, the hope is for Hopkins to hit the ground running and dominate on a weekly basis like he's shown so many times before. Marquise Brown Brown has emerged as Kyler Murray's No. 1 target, and that comes as absolutely no surprise to anybody given what the Cardinals gave up to get him, and how he's produced since arriving. Brown paces the team in every major receiving category and his flashed his "Hollywood" nickname on more than one occasion. Brown will fit in as one of the strongest No. 2 receivers in the league once Hopkins arrives back in town. A.J. Green Admittedly so, Green looks like a shell of his former self. He no longer is able to dominate games like he once did in Cincinnati, yet the veteran presence and size on the field is enough for a Cardinals offense that only asks him to rise on occasion. He's no longer thrashing secondaries - but Arizona doesn't ask nor feed him to do that. Antoine Wesley © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Wesley has been an underrated part of Arizona's arsenal since last year's training camp thanks to his combination of size and speed. He's been somewhat buried on the depth chart but has made the best of his time on the field, and the locker room loves him. Tough to argue with having a tall, productive and likeable guy on the depth chart. Greg Dortch This season's gem is undoubtedly Greg Dortch, who similar to Wesley, was merely waiting for his opportunity behind the other big names. Due to unfortunate circumstances, Dortch got his shot and was Arizona's leading receiver before a breakout game for Brown in Week 3. Dortch will see his role dwindle moving forward, but the Cardinals know they have somebody who has proven he can put up numbers when fed properly.

